Aimee Edmondson, associate professor of journalism in the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, was recently elected as the first vice president of the American Journalism Historians Association (AJHA) at its October conference in Dallas.
“I’m so honored that the members have elected me to the leadership track of the AJHA,” Edmondson said. “This organization has done so much for me over the years, that I am happy to serve in any way to help advance the AJHA and the importance of journalism history.”
Serving as the second vice president of the AJHA last year, and first this year, Edmondson’s experience will culminate with her being elected as president during the 2020-21 year at next year’s October conference in Memphis.
She has been a member of the organization since doctoral school in 2006, serving on the board of directors, coordinating the AJHA Book Award for nine years, and serving on the Education Committee, Teaching Committee and Awards Committee. She has also judged research papers and research-in-progress submissions for the annual conference and judged the organization’s research grant competition and lifetime achievement award.
The AJHA is the oldest and largest media history organization in the world, with more than 300 members. Most of its members include faculty from various universities and colleges primarily in the United States.
This past year as second vice president, Edmondson created the conference program, organized and set up the research paper presentations and panels and solicited program ads from various universities for the program. This year as first vice president, she will make sure the chairs of the various committees are supported and help them achieve their goals while maintaining robust membership on their committees.
“I believe this field is more important than ever as journalists face unprecedented attacks from political leaders in the United States,” she said. “We need to spread the knowledge of the past – that journalism has faced some difficult times over the decades. This knowledge will help guide us through the current environment when many would rather demean or delegitimize our profession rather than face inconvenient truths.”
