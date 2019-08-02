The Ohio University Air Force ROTC Detachment was recognized as the best small detachment of the year in the Northeast Region. Team members include Lt. Col Layla Sweet, Major Timothy Johansen, Captain Joshua Shaffer, Master Sergeant Heather Sutton, Technical Sergeant Matt Sayers, and Ms. Ruth Blickle. Additionally, Master Sergeant Heather Sutton was named the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year in the Northeast Region. The award period covers August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019.

