The Ohio University Air Force ROTC Detachment was recognized as the best small detachment of the year in the Northeast Region. Team members include Lt. Col Layla Sweet, Major Timothy Johansen, Captain Joshua Shaffer, Master Sergeant Heather Sutton, Technical Sergeant Matt Sayers, and Ms. Ruth Blickle. Additionally, Master Sergeant Heather Sutton was named the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year in the Northeast Region. The award period covers August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.