Ohio University’s Center for Entrepreneurship will celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 in Walter Rotunda with an event focused on careers and entrepreneurship in the sciences, exploring innovators in drug discovery, medical devices and diagnostics.
Students, educators and researchers who attend can meet executives and entrepreneurs from around the globe to learn about career and start-up opportunities in several exciting science industries.
The event will feature several prominent speakers, panels and two networking receptions. Keynote speaker Patrick Connelly, chief executive officer at Pin Hill Ventures and senior Vertex Pharmaceuticals fellow emeritus, will open the evening with remarks on, “Creating Innovative Medicines While Building a Biotech Business – Lessons Learned.” Connelly was one of the original scientists at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the inventor of medicines which treat cystic fibrosis.
The first panel, “The Science of Business in the 21st Century: Drug Discovery,” will begin at 5:40 p.m. The panelists will be Laura Brege, general partner at Red Rock Ventures and former chief financial officer at Cor Therapeutic; Tim Coleman, vice president of operations at Immunomic Therapeutics; and Jon Wang, chief scientific officer and senior vice president at CStone Pharmaceuticals. The panel will be moderated by John Kopchick, distinguished professor and Goll-Ohio Eminent Scholar Biomedical Sciences at Ohio University.
The second panel, “Entrepreneurship in Bioscience: No Cookie Cutter Approach,” will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be moderated by John Lewis, president and CEO at BioOhio. Panelists will be Jon Snyder, founder and executive advisor at Neuros Medical Inc.; Pam Groen, business leader and advisor at Global Biomedical; and Brad Lang, executive-in-residence at BioEnterprise and former scientist at Athersys.
Before and after the panels, attendees can further interact with the industry professionals during the networking receptions, where light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.
Inspired by the success of the business of games and music summit in previous years, this free event is hosted by Ohio University’s Center for Entrepreneurship, a partnership between the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs. The event is organized and sponsored by the College of Business, Department of Biology, TechGROWTH Ohio and the University’s Corporate Engagement Office.
