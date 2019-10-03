To build greater capacity for corporate engagement and stewardship and to grow corporate relationships, Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis created the Corporate Engagement Task Force earlier this year.
On June 20, the Task Force delivered a comprehensive set of action-oriented recommendations to President Nellis built upon the strengths and weaknesses of OU’s historical and current corporate engagement profile; the learnings from best practices of peer universities; and published information garnered from reviewing the literature, including expert recommendations on corporate engagement in higher education.
“Corporate engagement is critical to Ohio University’s mission,” said President Nellis. “I am grateful to the Task Force members, led by Dr. Ken Johnson, for their hard work and dedication. They have made thoughtful recommendations that will help to advance corporate engagement and, consistent with our ‘Fearlessly First’ Strategic Framework, empower our campus community to build a strong corporate engagement ecosystem that will derive the maximum mutual value from each corporation relationship.“
The Task Force recommendations cut across broad areas including reorganization of existing corporate engagement infrastructures; modernization of policies and procedures; integration of corporate engagement activities with our entrepreneurial, alumni, and community networks; and additional strategic planning focused on targeted geographic or digital footprints, and research and academic strengths.
In order to help advance the recommendations, President Nellis has announced the creation of the university’s new Corporate Engagement Office, which will serve as a central location for personalized and accelerated matchmaking and navigation services for corporate partners. This office is based on strategic restructuring and new efficient use of University resources.
The office, which will be located temporarily in the Research and Technology Center (RTEC) 104, will be established under University Advancement with a dotted line to the Research Division. The office will relocate when more centrally located space can be identified.
Kevin King, who has served as Director of Industry Partnerships in the Research Division since June 2016, has been named Executive Director of Corporate Engagement. Matt Roberts, who currently serves as Senior Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations in University Advancement, will report to King.
“Kevin King has provided outstanding leadership in the creation of our Industry Partnerships Office, with a vision of cross-cutting collaborations with private-sector partners to benefit the University’s research and teaching mission,” said Joseph Shields, Vice President for Research and Creative Activity and Dean of the Graduate College. “Bringing together his portfolio with philanthropy is a logical extension, allowing us to take our efforts in corporate engagement to the next level.”
