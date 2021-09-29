Ohio University Well-Being and Recreation will host its annual Homecoming 5K Fun Run and Walk on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 8 a.m. Participant check-in starts 7 a.m. at the Golf and Tennis Center.
Alumni, students and community members are all invited to run or walk the Ohio University Golf Course and Hockhocking Adena Bikeway.
Registration is $30 for alumni/community members and $20 for Ohio University students. To register, visit RecShop.ohio.edu.
Proceeds from the event go to the Rita LaValley Student Support Fund, which provides scholarships for student employees with University Well-Being and Recreation.
