Ohio University invites students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends to an open house at 29 Park Place on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 4-6 p.m.
As announced in April 2018, the former presidential residence at 29 Park Place will be re-purposed into a communal space designed to raise the profile of academic engagement across Ohio University and in the community.
The open house will provide an opportunity to view renderings and plans for the space.
“At the heart of Ohio University, academically and geographically, this space is the perfect location for our new Academic Engagement Center,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “Academic engagement is central to everything that happens at our University, and the new Center will be a resource for anyone interested academic progress and success, including students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members.”
When it opens, the Academic Engagement Center will serve as a home to the Center for Campus and Community Engagement, the OU Honors Program, and signature academic engagement programs like the Cutler Scholars Program and the Ohio Fellows Program. However, anyone looking for a chance to connect is welcome to visit 29 Park Place.
