ZANESVILLE — Ohio University Zanesville Summer and Fall 2021 graduates were honored at a Graduate Recognition Ceremony at the Zanesville campus on Thursday, Dec. 9.
“We are proud to be part of your past and of the future you are yet to experience…. Our faculty and staff are proud of your achievements and we congratulate you,” said Hannah Nissen, OU Zanesville dean of campus and community relations.
Stacy Schindler, financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments and OU Zanesville alumnae was the keynote speaker during the recognition ceremony.
“You have become part of a legacy. We are celebrating our 75th anniversary for our campus. And this is now a legacy you helped contribute to and you have a responsibility to carry it forward,” said Schindler.
Cum Laude Recognition:
- Jensen Lanning
- Megan Penrose
- Megan Reigle
- Andrea Schmitt
- Oakley Shane
- Ryan Settles
- Madisan Smith
- Kaysea Sonterre
- Sydnee Stephenson
Summa Cum Laude Recognition:
- Kassandra Settles
- Kaitlyn Shuman
- Audrey Thomas
Magna Cum Laude:
- Emily Untied
- Nicole Yantes
The complete list of Ohio University Zanesville graduates for the summer and fall 2021 semesters is as follows:
Associate Degrees: Pria Anderso, Jaden Ashton, Madelynn Barnett, Madison Beach, Sarah Brown, Jennifer Clouse, Connor Cochrun, Bailey Cordle, Kelsey Cottrill, Abby Cox, Mackinley Dempsey, Jenna Dollings, Sarah Eddy, Sydney Ellerbrock, Kaytlyn Findlay, Allyson Fisher, Noah Flynn, Jessica Garrison, Danay Gebreal, Maegin George, Kenzie Goddard, Michael Hamilton, Darci Hartshorn, Ashley Hiles, Breanna Hlavaty, Caleb Horn, Grant Hutcheson, Kimberly Jarrett, Dasia Johnson, Megan Johnson, Sarah Junk, Luke Kennedy, Haley Kerns, Hannah King, Brady Lewis, Austin Lucas, Joshua Martin, Chelsie Mays, Megan McCort, Paige McGilton, Heather McHenry, Sarah McHugh, Carson Miller, Holly Miller, Lydia Mitchell, Jorja Morrow, Kelsey Murvine, Mercy Muthee, Cody Myers, Christina Norman, Mara O’Connor, Sirani Odum, Joshelyn Nutter, Matthew Rhodes, Kimberly Poland, Jenna Rice, Sarah Seymour, Taylor Sheets, Jaylynn Skeenes, Amanda Smith, Misty Spires, Emilee Tabler, Ruth Tawiah, Kim Thompson, Ariana Timmons, Dana Todd, Josephine Wagner, Sierra Wagner, Casey Waite, Oceana Walisa, Lauren Watson, Stacey Whaley, Kelley Whitacre, McKenzie Williams, Blake Wolverton, Taylor Wright, Brittany Wyers, Mylie Zehendner
Bachelor Degrees: Kaitlyn Adams, Latoya Alexander, Madison Allen, Myranda Allen, Laura Ansel, Vincent Applegate, Andrea Arbuckle, Kristin Baker, Katherine Barr, Chloe Bartlett, Rachel Bechtol, Kaitlyn Beechler, Regan Bennett, Cindy Bennett, Stacy Bernard, Emily Blackstone, Megan Blake, Sophie Blattner, Tierany Bone, Jenna Bourne, Emalee Bradley, Tatum Brown, CeCelia Bunthoff, Owen Burkhart, Courtney Cable, Madison Campbell, Gage Cordray, Kasie Cox, Brenda Crawford, Devonee Daniels, Colleen Davis, Brandy Dillon, Jason DiVincenzo, Drake Dozer, Madeline Dunn, Tiffany Evans, Amber Fehrman, Laken Figel, Jacie Fondriest, Sydney Ford, Zach Frizzi, Mackenzie Gibson, Dashia Goins, Baylee Graham, Bria Graham, Christopher Hanifan, Nicole Hartleben, Erin Hastings, Lindsay Hayden, Bailey Hayman, Jordan Heiney, Tana Hennessy, Drew Higgins, Rudy Hill, Hayley Frank, Vanessa Hindel, Jeffrey Hoffman, Matthew Howard, Haley Howard, Melissa Huntsman, Amy Hupp, Kristen Hutcheson, Umilkatun Ibrahim, Evan Iden, Sydney James, Traci Kachenko, Morgan Kane, Michael Kasler, Ashley Hina, Breanna Kinsey, Dalton Kirkbride, Kendal Kirkbride, Kenneth Klinger, Haven Labaki, Austin Lafferty, Allison Lambert, Justin Lane, Sarah Lawton, Erica Luker, Brandyn Lyons, Crystal Mason, Emily Maxwell, Jensen Lanning, Syliece McBroom, Kirstyn McLoughlin, Jakob McElhaney, Kalan Moore, Dylan Nesselroad, Alana Nessline, Kylie Newsom, Allison Meier, Kelsee Parsons, Megan Penrose, Makenna Polk, Caitlin Ponser, Dominique Proctor, Kyle Raisbeck, Megan Reigle, Mackenzie Richards, Erin Rodgers, Holly Savage, Andrea Schmitt, Kassandra Settles, Oakley Shane, Samantha Shepherd, Kaitlyn Shuman, Ryan Settles, Ashton Simon, Madisan Smith, Randi Smith, Kaysea Sonterre, Taylor Stanford, Andrea Steen, Kendra Stephen, Danielle Simmons, Dustin Stiner, Donald Stotts, Tia Swanson, Morgan Swauger, Faith Tate, Audrey Thomas, Stephanie Todd, Cary Underwood, Emily Untied, William Vanmeter, Kelly West, Sydnee Stephenson, Sanae Wilson, Cody Wilson, Samantha Wintermute, Nicole Yantes, Bryce Whyde
Master Degrees: Evan Dillon and Robert Foster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.