I am what is called a “bird bander” (“ringers” in Europe). Began as an apprentice in 2002, and received my federal and state permits in 2005, after demonstrating proficiency in the required skills.
For those unfamiliar, this means capturing wild birds, placing a band with a nine-digit number unique to each bird on its leg, taking and recording some data, and then releasing the bird back to the wild unharmed. With a bit of very light jewelry.
Then that number, along with the recorded data (species, location, date, weight, etc.) goes to a huge database in Maryland maintained by the USGS Bird Banding Lab. A huge amount of what we know about wild birds comes from the work of generally unpaid people across this country and the world.
It is, at least for me, an enjoyable activity, even when a Rose-breasted Grosbeak makes a finger bleed from its wicked bite. But the main satisfaction comes from adding to my and our knowledge and understanding of wild birds and their lives.
Today I want to briefly share two stories about birds I banded in the winter months at my home in eastern Vinton County.
These both concern the topic known to ornithologists as “site fidelity”. A fancy term for saying that birds which migrate often return to the same locations they had been in previous years, both for breeding and to overwinter. I do often capture birds with my bands, such as Wood Thrushes, returning in the spring after traveling to tropical locales over our winter. Perhaps I will write about that another time.
But we also have birds that come here for the winter from parts far to our north, many of which come to our bird feeders. These two stories were both of sufficient interest to be published in our journal, the North American Bird Bander (NABB). First, a tale about a very familiar visitor to our feeders in winter, the Dark-eyed Junco, sometimes called “snowbirds”, since they come down from their nesting grounds far to our north. Unfortunately, this individual is apparently no longer with us, but he was a Methuselah of birds at his passing.
Born in 2008 (by his plumage), he was banded by me in January 2009, and last captured by me in February 2018, nine seasons later. During that time, I captured him at least once every winter except that of 2015-16. I have had one other Junco return eight seasons after banding. I routinely catch 30-40 Juncos each winter that I had banded in previous years. How these birds navigate their way to my eleven acres each year, coming down from north of the border, remains poorly understood.
Second, not a tale of longevity, but of winter site fidelity largely without documentation, was also felt worthy of publication by the NABB. Yellow-rumped Warblers are sometimes resident in southern Ohio through the winter, because they can eat the berries of Poison Ivy, unlike other warblers.
And they will also come to suet feeders, mine containing a suet-peanut butter mix. In January 2019 I captured and banded a male. In March 2020 I caught him again, and yet again in February 2021. Unfortunately, not this past winter, but hoping he is still with us. This site fidelity may be more common than we know, but few people feed suet, and of course even fewer of us are bird banders.
Bob Scott Placier is a retired Hocking College instructor.
