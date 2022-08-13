Finally!!! Congress is soon to pass significant legislation to address climate change.
Billions for carbon-free renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. But that is only half the picture. Expanding renewable energy must be paired with renewable storage.
The wind does not always blow, nor does the sun always shine. But modern society needs reliable and consistent energy. We are all familiar with the most common form of energy storage, the lithium ion batteries that power our electronic devices and electric vehicles.
New Li-ion factories are being built to supply the growing demand. But they require rare, expensive minerals, have a limited life cycle and are mainly used for smaller portable needs — our cell phones and cars.
The biggest challenge is to power the electric grid with renewables instead of fossil fuels as it is now. The grid has been called the largest and most complex man-made machine. And it is unforgiving, having to supply a consistent flow of electricity with supply constantly being adjusted to equal demand. Fossil fuels are their own storage system. Renewable storage must be built.
The most common in use today is called pumped-storage hydropower. When there is surplus electricity being produced from wind or solar facilities, water is pumped uphill to reservoirs. When more power is needed than the renewables can provide, water in the reservoirs is released to run turbines to generate electricity.
More that 90% of the world’s renewable storage capacity is in such reservoirs. The largest pumped hydro system in the U.S. is in Virginia with two large lakes of different elevations. But the right topography is hard to find, and permits difficult to obtain.
Another form of pumped hydro is being developed by a Texas startup. Instead of pumping water uphill, their system drills wells at least 1000 feet deep and pumps water into the earth. It creates a pressurized underground reservoir which can be released on demand, flowing back to the surface and running a turbine to generate electricity. The developers are oil and gas men using technology developed for fracking. A green riff on fracking. Sites are being developed in Texas, Ohio and Alberta.
Compressed-air energy storage goes back decades. Air is pumped into underground caverns (either natural or man-made) and released to drive turbines. The first was built in Germany in 1978. They require the right geography and are not very efficient. Another version pumps air into tanks to be released to generate electricity on demand.
Then there is hydrogen. Renewable energy is used to split H20 into hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen is compressed and used to power cars as well as other uses. There has been a lot of hype over the coming hydrogen economy but not much action. Indeed, there are hydrogen-powered vehicles on the road, but mostly the hydrogen is produced from natural gas. Not much of a gain.
Renewable storage will require multiple forms Some of the above may work, and some may not. Hydrogen will most likely have a place. We will probably need nuclear and natural gas-peaking plants for years to come. But the race is on to develop renewable storage.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens Co using a diesel tractor but hopes to have an electric one someday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.