My grandfather, Ulysses S Grant Perkins, was born in 1873 in a log cabin in Whitley Co. Kentucky. My father, Paul M Perkins, wrote about him in his book Forgotten Is the Name (Fairway Press, 1985).
The two-room cabin was in Meadowcreek Valley, near the Cumberland Gap and the Wilderness Road on which Grant’s great-great grandfather, Jabez, moved to Kentucky from the North Carolina mountains in 1810. The first in our lineage to come from England was Edward Perkins, who settled in New Haven, Connecticut before 1646. Some of his offspring moved on to the mountains of North Carolina in 1774.
Grant’s father, Dempsey Perkins, was a Methodist circuit rider who rode his horse for miles through the mountains to serve the remote Methodist churches. He was staunchly anti-slavery and anti-drink. Grant was the youngest of six boys. They were raised on cornbread, salt pork and vegetables which they produced on their small farm. They hauled water from the creek and cooked and heated with an open fireplace. Paul writes “Grant’s family on Meadowcreek had used the land, water and animals without dominating or destroying them. … Grant’s people would be astonished today that man could now change mountains and turn rivers … and, by doing so, could believe they could free themselves from the natural limitations of the earth.”
Dempsey died when Grant was only 2. He died young in part because of the hard life of a circuit rider. His mother Elizabeth was left to raise 6 boys, with the help of their mountain kinfolk. The Perkins boys had to walk 3 miles to attend a one-room log school. There were no libraries, few books or newspapers. Grant’s mother was able to scrape together enough for a subscription to the Youth’s Companion. He read the entire issue the day it arrived. He had an intellectual side that made him long to leave the isolated mountains and see the world.
Elizabeth died in 1898, and on her deathbed asked Grant to take up the work of his father and become a Methodist minister, but Grant had other plans. In 1892, at the age of 19, he left Kentucky by train hoping to get to the new state of Washington where his brother had moved several years earlier. But he ran out of money for train fare in Minnesota and the only job he could find was to enlist in the Army.
He served at remote outposts in South Dakota and Nebraska that were established to keep track of the Indians at the end of the Indian Wars. Life on the Plains was boring and uneventful, but at one post the Army Methodist chaplain befriended him and urged Grant to go back and fulfill his mother’s deathbed wish. So he returned to Kentucky and entered Union College in Barbourville. Although he’d had only 5 years of formal education, he excelled in his studies.
College was briefly interrupted by the Spanish-American War in 1898. Grant reenlisted as a captain, formed his own cavalry company of mountain men and was sent to an Army base in Georgia awaiting deployment to Cuba. There he met Teddy Roosevelt and his famed Rough Riders. They made it to Cuba and their destiny on San Juan Hill, but Grant’s company never got to Cuba. They were stricken by malaria, which plagued Grant for the rest of his life. He was discharged, returned to Kentucky and continued his studies. That war cost 400 American lives in battle, but over 5,000 to illness.
Grant graduated Union College and went on to Drew Theological Seminary in New Jersey where he finished in 1904 at the top of his class. He received a fellowship to study in Europe for a year. The Kentucky mountain boy was at last going to see the world. He studied in Germany and Italy, hiked in the Alps and visited the Holy Land. He decried the commercialization of the Alps and in an article “The Passing Of the Alps,” wrote “How shall the race go when the forests, the mountains, the torrents shall be turned into commerce and bartered in the markets of the world?”
On his return Grant began his ministry with his first parish a small church in Latonia, Kentucky. He married a winsome young church organist, Victorine McDaniel, from Louisville in 1907. They moved to Onaway in northern Michigan where my father Paul and his brother Jack were born. His parishioners were mostly working men and their families who he sympathized with in the hard economic times. Grant wrote “There has been a deep feeling in the real heart of America, the heart of the square deal and fair play, that things were not going right in industrial America. Labor unrest and large dividends, great wealth and pitiful poverty, are proofs of this.”
Victorine died tragically of unknown causes when she was only 28. Being a minister with 2 small boys, Grant wanted to remarry quickly. He found a wife in Lyla Maxfield, the daughter of an Irish grocer in Michigan. They moved to Ohio to continue Grant’s ministry. His last church was in Willard, Ohio where he struggled to save it from foreclosure during the depression.
On a chilly Sunday morning in February 1936, a coronary struck Grant down. He was preparing to go to his church with a hopeful financial report. His was an iconic American life. He died 10 years before I was born. I wish I had known him.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County.
