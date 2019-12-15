Apples have been known throughout the 10,000 years of human recorded history. The apple tree is thought to have evolved in the mountains of Kazakhstan in central Asia. T
he large, fleshy fruits were eaten by ice age megafauna, the large mammals of that time, and the apple seeds were thus distributed. At the end of the last ice age isolated populations of apple trees were scattered around central Asia.
Silk Road merchants such as Marco Polo established overland trade routes between Europe and Asia to bring much-desired goods like spices and silk from Asia. Along the way they found apples and brought them back to Europe. From then on humans developed and spread apples around the world.
Apples are recorded in all the early civilizations — Persian, Greek, Roman. Early farmers selected and propagated improved apple varieties from seedlings grown from seed and by grafting, still the main methods used for apple propagation. A third century recipe called for apples and pork.
But apple cultivation declined along with the decline of the Roman Empire.
American colonists brought apples to Jamestown as seeds and cuttings. Apples were cultivated throughout the American colonies for the fermented drink, cider. It was a safer drink than water. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson cultivated apples. As settlers moved west, they took apples with them.
Today apples are grown in every state of the union and are the third most important fruit grown commercially, behind oranges and grapes. In the U.S. 48,000 tons of apples are produced a year, with a worth of $2.7 billion.But China is the top world producer of apples. Americans eat an average of 19 pounds of apples a year, compared to 40 pounds of bananas.
New varieties of apples are developed by the time-honored method of cross-hybridization. There are no GMO apples. Red Delicious dominated as the most popular apple for 70 years. It originated in the 1870s as a mutant seeding in an Iowa orchard. The farmer, Jesse Hiatt, called it the Hawkeye. Stark Brothers in Missouri bought the rights to the Hawkeye in 1893 and began propagating and promoting it as the Red Delicious.
Red Delicious was 75 percent of Washington State’s apple crop, but by the year 2000, new varieties like Fuji and Gala gained popularity. Growers of Red Delicious were losing millions and got Congress to pass, and President Bill Clinton to sign, an Apple Bailout Bill.
The Fuji apple was developed in the 1930s at a research station in Fujiaki, Japan. It is now the fourth most popular apple in America. The Gala was developed in New Zealand in the 30s. The present rage, Honeycrisp, was developed in a Minnesota experiment station in the 1960s.
But look out Honeycrisp, a new apple is about to debut at the grocery store. It is the Cosmic Crisp, bred by Washington State University. Although Washington State is the leading apple grower in the U.S., Cosmic Crisp is the first variety developed there. Only Washington State growers, who paid for the research, will be allowed to grow and sell it for the first ten years.
Apples have been a vital part of human history for 10,000 years, and will continue in importance as we develop ever-better varieties.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County.
