Some things just go together, at least for this southern Ohio guy. I can’t imagine (and don’t want to!) biscuits without gravy, a ballpark without hot dogs, July 4 without fireworks, or barns without barn swallows.
When the first European explorers and settlers came to the “New World”, they found many new (to them) bird species. But barn swallows (Hirundo rustica) would have been familiar to them already as nesting birds of their agricultural landscapes. In fact, they are found on every continent except Antarctica. In Great Britain they are simply “the swallow”, since other members of their family are all known as “martins”.
Briton Collingwood Ingram calls them the “symbol of summer and talisman of good fortune”. They are the national bird of Estonia, regarded there as the bird of happiness.
When the first peoples of the Old World arrived in America, barn swallows were probably rather uncommon, given the heavily forested nature of eastern North America at that time. Back then, the species built their nests on cliff faces or in caves, and perhaps on occasion in hollow trees.
Today, a few barn swallows still nest on cliffs in the Great Lakes region, but the species has adapted itself almost entirely to the use of human structures. Creation of an agricultural landscape has greatly expanded barn swallow populations in North America.
Many barn owners are happy to have swallows nesting in their buildings. They are strictly insectivorous, and capture significant numbers of flies, beetles and bugs in flight. While not especially swift, they are incredibly acrobatic fliers. When foraging both for themselves and their voracious young, they may fly 600 miles in a day. They are especially drawn to bodies of water to forage over for emerging insects, but also range over grassy fields. It was always a source of wonder and pleasure to me back in my farming days to see how quickly the birds would appear in the wake of my tractor as I mowed a field, as though the sound of the tractor was like a dinner bell to them.
Although barn swallows are still fairly abundant in North America and Europe, there is evidence that their populations are declining in both areas. They share this trend, sadly, with the whole “guild” of birds ornithologists term “aerial insectivores”, which includes swifts, flycatchers, and nightjars (whip-poor-wills and kin) as well as swallows.
Dependent on insects, they are obligated to migrate. Thus, these declines could be due to negative changes to their wintering habitats in tropical regions. Deforestation, certainly, for some species. But several insecticides banned in North America and Europe, such as DDT, are still being widely used in those areas.
However, at least part of the decline is probably due to changes in farming practices in their northern breeding habitats. The widespread shift from mixed farming, with livestock and grassland, to intensive row crop production has reduced habitat for their preferred insect prey. And barn swallows require straw or grass, along with mud, to build their nests. They love to incorporate horsehair when they can get it. These materials are simply scarcer in a landscape of corn and soybeans.
Perhaps just as critical is the loss of traditional barns and other out-buildings for nesting. Wooden, unpainted, barns are by far the best as surfaces to attach their nests. Metal buildings don’t generally provide good nest sites, both due to the material and the fact that they often have tight doors and few windows, blocking access. If you don’t have barn swallows, and want them, be sure they have some way to fly in and out.
Research on birds such as barn swallows can also give us some insight concerning our changing climate. Long-term studies of barn swallow migration indicate that this species (others too) is returning to its North American breeding grounds as much as 21 days earlier than it did 40 years ago. When I mentioned this at a talk on climate change and birds, a local farmer came up to talk to me afterwards. He said that they had, for many years, noted on the wall of their dairy barn the date barn swallows would first appear on their farm. When he was a boy, it had always been around April 17. In recent years, it has been about April 10. And, the year we spoke, it had been on the seventh. Perhaps the birds are telling us something.
Southern Ohio native Bob Scott Placier is a retired instructor of Natural Resources at Hocking College.
