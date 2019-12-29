Note: William Beale passed away in 2016. This article was first printed in the Messenger January 2008.
This is a traditional time for giving, and it is always a challenge, and an opportunity. What is the right, the best, the most needed, the most expressive of love and togetherness? What can we give for the sharing of hopes and opportunities, for sharing of our universal humanness?
One way to this decision is to eliminate the obviously wrong gifts. Here we have the wise guidance of a thought from Jewish tradition, “A sin is that which our grandchildren will regret that we did.”
It is almost too painful to honestly face those things that we have done — those sins — that not only our grandchildren but every generation following us will most deeply regret. What it has all amounted to is nothing less than the near destruction of our magnificent home, this planet, that took billions of years to make — and we did it for next to nothing in return.
We have destroyed the habitat for thousands of species in the process of making the plastic toys that represent them. We have ripped up millions of years of forest, destroyed forever its myriads of inhabitants for cheap hamburgers. We have put at risk the very life of the planet to feed our cars and air conditioners. We have poisoned the air for airfare. These are sins indeed.
And from that, we come to the gift we must give, the one our grandchildren will bless us for — a gift both impossibly difficult and absolutely necessary — the total change in our habits, our goals and our actions. To do what we must to save our planet.
We must stop using fossil fuels. We know that the sun can provide all the energy we need. and we know how to get it. We must stop increasing our population, and indeed must reduce it. We must act together all over the planet as fellow beings, not as enemies, but as wise advisors have urged us for millennia. We know we have to do these things and we know how to do them. Now. There is no later.
It is truly now or never. We know this gift is one we must give, we know how to do it, we know it is imperative, and we know that future generations will bless us or curse us for our decisions today. The gift we must give them is their future itself.
William Beale has four — going on five — grandchildren, and hopes for them and for all, a better world to live in.
