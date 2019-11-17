Bill Bryson’s new book, “The Body: A Guide for Occupants,” is fascinating. Bryson combines a history of medicine with a survey of all our major body parts and systems. His usual style and wit make for easy and entertaining reading.
One of the most important medical developments of the 20th century was the production of insulin. Although the role of insulin in our bodies was well known by 1920, no one had been able to isolate the hormone, which promised to be effective treatment for diabetes, a quite deadly disease at the time.
Then a young Canadian doctor, Frederick Banting, who knew so little about diabetes that he misspelled the disease in his notebook, had an idea of how to extract insulin from a dog’s pancreas. Before long, pure insulin was being produced and its effect when given to diabetes patients was described as miraculous. Dr. Banting would later receive a Nobel prize.
I imagine Frederick Banting would be saddened to learn that diabetes now ranks as the seventh leading cause of death of Americans. In 1900, diabetes wasn’t even in the top 10 leading causes of death, despite a lack of insulin to treat the disease. This can be explained in part by the fact that few Americans now die from tuberculosis or diphtheria, which were common killers 120 years ago.
However, another cause of the increased incidence of diabetes is directly related to our expanding waistlines. Bryson notes that the average weight for an American woman has gone from 140 pounds to 166 pounds since 1960, and the average American man’s weight has increased from 166 to 196 in the past 60 years. If everyone on the planet weighed as much as the average American, it would be the equivalent of adding a billion people to Earth’s population.
One of the most famous medical discoveries of all time was Alexander Fleming’s discovery of penicillin. The treatment of infectious disease was changed forever. Suddenly, tuberculosis, diphtheria and other deadly bacterial diseases could be cured.
But drug-resistant bacteria quickly evolved after the use of antibiotics became widespread in the 1940s and 1950s. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, is now believed to kill over 700,000 people worldwide every year. Feeding antibiotics to livestock is contributing to the spread of drug-resistant bacteria.
The history of medicine is linked to the history of our public health infrastructure. Effective sewage treatment and the widespread availability of clean water has reduced disease and improved our well being. But sometimes progress hits a bump in the road. New York City’s population was growing so rapidly in the late 19th century, its water and sewage system was overwhelmed. In 1900, Manhattan issued a permanent boil order for its municipal water supply. The lead contamination of Flint, Michigan’s water supply is a modern example of a malfunctioning public health system.
Clean water, antibiotics that work, the prevention of diabetes, are just a few examples of worthy goals that will require personal effort, the dedication of our nation, and cooperation with other countries.
