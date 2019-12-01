I just finished with the ground mount, grid tied, solar install at my passive house.
My 3200 square foot duplex uses a total of 11,000 kWh per year (and its all electric). I just installed 8 panels which are about 230 watts each, total 1840 watts (1.84 kW). Meaning: if the sun shines at the perfect angle on all panels for one hour straight, I make 1.84 kWh.
By my estimation, I should shave about 12 percent off of my annual energy bill, $185 per year or $15.50 per month. I have about $1600 in the panels, say another $250 in the mount I fabricated myself, $1100 for the Sunnyboy 3.0 inverter. AEP charged $319 for the new net meter.
So if my math is correct (not counting my labor) I won’t start making any money back for 17.5 years give or take.
OK, now I am sorry I put all that on paper. But the solar array looks really cool in my yard. The point I would make here is work to lower the home’s energy use as much as possible, then start throwing solar at it.
On the flip side, I also just finished (almost) our shipping container house. This small house has 900 watts of solar panels, a solar charge controller and inverter charging 8 batteries which are 186 amp hour at 24V. OFF grid.
So far so good. I think someone (maybe two people) could live in this comfortably as long as you also supply about $200 of propane annually (propane for main heat, cooking, and hot water). Also you need clear sun angle and you must be vigilant in your angle changes twice a month to maximize the solar capture. This assumption is very dependent on the life style of the ‘users’ of the energy.
I do hope that information is useful.
Jason Morosko is a Certified Passive House Consultant and Vice President of Engineering at Ultimate Air Inc. in Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.