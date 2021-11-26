Fall is squash season. The gardens and farms in our region produce an abundance of winter squash which have now been harvested and stored for the winter. They are a staple of our local food system.
The cucurbit family of plants hosts 13 to 30 species of edible fruits depending on how they are counted. These include winter and summer squash, pumpkins, cucumbers, and melons. Winter squash and pumpkins belong to the same genus and come in many shapes, sizes and colors. They range from small gourds to enormous pumpkins weighing up to 600 pound. They are decorative (Halloween carved pumpkins) and food ( pumpkin pie). Their hard shell makes them good for storage, unlike the soft skinned summer squashes.
The earliest evidence of squash domestication is squash remains found in southern Mexico dating back to 5000 BCE. From there it is believed squash spread into South America with archaeologist evidence found in Peru dating to 3000 BCE. Squash also spread into North America as far as Canada. Squash became a major food source for early native Americans.
The native Americans grew squash in combination with corn and beans which they also domesticated over a similar time period. This combination is called the three sisters. Like the other Native American food crops, early European explorers and settlers bought squash back to Europe in the 16th century. Europeans first considered squash not fit to eat and used them as hog feed. Portuguese sailors carried the seed to the Far east in the 1540’s and squash spread through out Asia. The Chinese developed squash hybrids including spaghetti squash which was introduced in America in the 1930’s. The cucurbits found their way into Africa in the 19th century. Squash are a world-wide crop. Some 25 million tons are produced worldwide per year. The top producer is China followed by India, Russia and the USA.
The squash plant produces herbaceous annual vines. Bush varieties are a more recent development. It has separate male and female flowers. The fruits, flowers and seeds can all be eaten. Wild cucurbit species contain a toxic steroid to discourage herbivores from eating them. Domestication has largely removed it.
The Athens Farmers Market features a wide selection of winter squashes. They are both decorative and good eating.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.