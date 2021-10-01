In May of 1970 the Athens Messenger published an article, “Artist Exhibition Highlights AAUW Year Of Activities.” One of the organizers of the American Association of University Women meeting, which was held in Point Pleasant, West Virginia that year was Shirley Mason. The article states, “Miss Mason, professor of art at Rio Grande College, exhibiting for the first time in this area, displayed works in casein, pastel pencil and water color.”
This brief mention of Shirley Mason is certainly one of the few if not the only newspaper account of her in her lifetime that referred to her by her real name. But in 1973 she would become the world’s most famous psychiatric patient, known by the alias, “Sybil.” In 1973, the book Sybil by Flora Schreiber was published and the book became a runaway bestseller, selling over six million copies in four years. Flora Schreiber had been working on the book for years with psychiatrist, Cornelia “Connie” Wilbur and Dr. Wilbur’s patient, Shirley Mason, who had been treated by Wilbur for years and diagnosed as having multiple personalities.
The book and the 1976 TV movie of the same name made Sybil a common topic of conversation. According to Dr. Wilbur, Shirley Mason was raped and tortured by her sadistic mother. The deranged mother supposedly defecated in neighbors’ lawns and participated in lesbian orgies in the forest with teenagers. This childhood abuse allegedly caused Shirley’s mind to fragment into sixteen personalities.
American readers and movie goers were somewhat familiar with the diagnosis of multiple personalities from the book and movie of the same name, Three Faces of Eve. Joanne Woodward received the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1957 for her performance as Eve, a young mother and housewife whose personality had “split” into three distinct identities.
Media interest in “Eve” began in 1953 after two psychiatrists attending the American Psychiatric Association gave a presentation about their patient with the three personalities, along with a film of the woman going from one personality to another. The Associated Press picked up the story and the AP account of Eve was published in newspapers across the country. Time magazine also covered the story of Eve. Perhaps the novelist and short story author, Shirley Jackson, was inspired by the story of Eve when she wrote her novel, The Bird’s Nest.
For those of us who lived through the Billy Milligan era, the four-hour Netflix documentary, "Monsters Inside" is a welcome examination into the life and aftermath of Billy Milligan. The most disturbing revelation is Milligan’s admission to friends and a relative that he murdered two men, a man from Bellingham, Washington and a man from Logan, Ohio. The men’s bodies were never found and Milligan was never charged with any crime relating to their disappearance. Billy Milligan died in 2014.
Cornelia Wilbur is featured in the Milligan documentary at the height of her fame just a few years after the book and movie, "Sybil", came out. She asks Milligan leading questions that can be answered simply by saying yes. Injections of sodium pentothal were given as a “truth serum” to both Billy Milligan and Shirley Mason. It can’t be proven that Billy Milligan or Shirley Mason didn’t have multiple personalities, but there is doubt about both cases. The human mind is mysterious. Delusions, psychosis, blackouts and sleep walking are all well documented problems some people have. Highway hypnosis or driving a car in a semi-trance is a common phenomenon, most often experienced by people driving alone for long distances.
Flora Schreiber donated her papers to John Jay College with the condition the files be sealed until Shirley Mason’s death in order to protect her identity. Schreiber died first in 1988. Cornelia Wilbur died in 1992 in Lexington, Kentucky, where Shirley Mason also lived. Wilbur’s files were destroyed by her executor.
Shirley had followed Dr. Wilbur from Omaha to New York then West Virginia and finally to Kentucky where they remained close friends, living in different homes, but visiting each other frequently. Shirley Mason died from breast cancer in 1997 in her Lexington home where she operated a small art gallery.
Although a few people in Lexington and in Shirley’s childhood hometown in Minnesota had figured out that Shirley was Sybil, her true identity was not publicly revealed until the Schreiber papers were unsealed in 1998. Almost as soon as the files were made available to the public, doubts about Sybil were raised.
Debbie Nathan, author of Sybil Exposed, makes a strong case that Shirley Mason never had multiple personalities. Shirley clearly had some mental health issues when she first visited Dr. Wilbur in Omaha, Nebraska, but Shirley never mentioned parental abuse at that time. Dr. Wilbur gave Shirley a book about multiple personalities, a subject Cornelia had been interested in since her days in medical school.
Cornelia moved to New York to practice psychiatry. Shirley returned to Minnesota to finish her bachelor’s degree in art. Her mother died, and her father remarried. Shirley decided she wanted to be a doctor and moved to New York to study science at Columbia University. Perhaps she was following Dr. Wilbur. She went to Dr. Wilbur’s office and asked for help with blackouts. Then the therapy began and continued for over a decade, a treatment which included hypnosis aided by barbiturates. Were Shirley’s memories real, implanted, or fabricated? We now know the three women formed a business partnership, Sybil, Inc. All profits from books, TV, film, and merchandizing were to be split three ways.
Included in Flora Schreiber’s papers was Shirley’s childhood diary. There was no mention of abuse, orgies or any bizarre behavior by her mother. When Debbie Nathan had the diary examined by a document specialist, the entries dated “1941” were found to be written in ballpoint pen, which weren’t available in the U.S. until 1945. Shirley’s own statements about her condition are contradictory. When Dr. Wilbur withheld Shirley’s medication, Shirley responded with an angry letter stating that she had never had multiple personalities. Shirley later retracted that, saying one of her alternate personalities must have written that letter. Shortly before Shirley’s death, she told a friend that everything in the books was true.
A striking fact uncovered by Debbie Nathan was that Shirley Mason had suffered from pernicious anemia, which in its advanced state can cause psychosis. Pernicious anemia is usually caused by a deficiency of vitamin B12. Although B12 wasn’t discovered until 1948, doctors had figured out that injections of a beef liver extract could cure many cases of pernicious anemia. Young Shirley had received that treatment, which improved her health for years. Unfortunately, Shirley suffered from pernicious anemia into her sixties at least, possibly aggravated by a strict vegetarian diet that she followed as a religious practice.
By all accounts Shirley Mason was a bright, kind, and friendly person. Her mother was probably a bright and kind person, too. Shirley taught art at Rio Grande from 1969 to 1971. Even Joanne Woodward, who portrayed “Eve” in Three Faces of Eve and later played the part of Cornelia Wilbur in Sybil, has an Athens connection. Her late husband, the acclaimed actor Paul Newman, is the most famous person ever expelled from Ohio University.
David Kurz lives and writes in Athens, Ohio
