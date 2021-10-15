In September, U.S. wildlife officials delisted 23 species from the endangered species list, meaning they are now considered extinct. The most prominent of these is the American ivory-billed woodpecker.
It was the largest woodpecker in North America at up to 20 inches long and a wingspan of 30 inches. It inhabited the bottomland hardwood forests and coniferous forests of the southern U.S. The male sported a large red crest and of course a large ivory-colored bill. Like all woodpeckers, it drilled holes in dead trees for beetle larvae. It also ate tree fruits, nuts, berries, even poison ivy berries.
The ivory-billed mated for life. The pair worked together to make a cavity in a tree in which the female laid up to 3 eggs in the spring. Both male and female took turns incubating the eggs and feeding their young. Each pair required a large range of some 6 square miles or more and always had a low population density. Also, they did not migrate, tending to stay in the same area. These factors probably contributed to their demise.
The Native Americans hunted them, and their bills and scalps were prized as decorative and trade items, which have been found far from the birds’ natural range. In the late 19th century logging the the South was intense, eliminating the ivory-billed’s habitat. They were also hunted and stuffed for collectors. Since that time they became very rare. The last widely-accepted confirmed sighting was in Louisiana in 1944. There have been occasional unconfirmed sightings since, the latest in 2004 in Arkansas, but nothing since.
The ivory-billed went on the endangered species list in 1967 when the act first became law. Now it is almost certainly extinct. The Cuban ivory-billed woodpecker, which was similar but smaller, was last seen in 1987 and is probably also extinct for similar reasons. The closest living species is the pileated woodpecker, which is smaller but looks quite similar. It has a much larger range, from eastern U.S., across northern Canada and into the Pacific Northwest, and is more adaptable. The pileated is found in this area, but I have not seen one recently.
Earth scientists have identified 5 major mass extinction events on Earth. The last was 66 million years ago when an asteroid slammed into the Gulf of Mexico leading to the demise of the dinosaurs and many other species. Today there are over 8 million species of life on Earth, with 15,000 known to be threatened with extinction. There are probably many more we don’t know about. Today’s extinction rate is many times more than the historic extinction rate.
Our planet is now in the midst of a 6th mass extinction event. And human activities are the cause. Leading causes are habitat loss, over use (hunting, fishing, logging, collecting etc), invasive species, and disease. And all these factors are compounded by climate change. Some predict climate change may doom one in three species of plants and animals in the next 50 years.
The ivory-billed woodpecker was a magnificent bird. Now it is gone. Let that be a wake-up call.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.