Gregor Mendel, the 19th century Austrian friar and scientist, received little acknowledgement for his research with garden peas during his lifetime. Mendel’s research findings were eventually recognized for their importance after his death, and today he is known as “the father of modern genetics.”
Another important scientific discovery that never gained much attention during the lives of the discoverers was the finding that a “second brain” exists in our gut. Pioneers in this field of research include an American doctor, Byron Robinson, who wrote the 1907 book, The Abdominal and Pelvic Brain.
His British contemporary, Johannis Langley, coined the term, enteric nervous system (ENS), for this second brain. It was around this time a key discovery was made. The vagus nerve connects the ENS with the brain, but if the vagus nerve is severed the gut can continue to digest food, which demonstrated the autonomy of the ENS.
Despite these exciting findings, research about the functioning of the ENS fell out of favor until the 1990s.
Meanwhile, a famous Russian scientist and co-recipient of the 1908 Nobel Prize in Medicine, Elie Metchnikoff, discovered that some white blood cells can engulf and destroy bacteria, had become interested in longevity research. He developed a theory that eating and drinking fermented milk products could delay aging and dementia, basing his theory on the observation that many Bulgarian peasants who lived to be 100 years old ate yogurt every day.
Metchnikoff credited the lactose fermenting bacteria, now generally called probiotics, as the healthy ingredient in yogurt and kefir.
Now in the 21st century we are beginning to reap the benefits of this pioneering research, uncovering the connections between probiotics, the good bacteria that live in our gut, and the enteric nervous system, our second brain. Our gut microbes can make vitamins digest otherwise indigestible foods, and also help make hormones and neurotransmitters. Over 90 percent of the mood regulator serotonin in our bodies is found in the gut.
In 2007, a Japanese scientist, Noboyuki Sudo, experimented with a strain of mice that had no gut bacteria. He expected the mice would get sicker quicker and they did. Also, the mice had an exaggerated response to stress and less developed brains. After being fed probiotics, the mice developed a normal reaction to stress.
Other research indicates that people who eat 30 different kinds of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains each week have better weight management, better heart health, and better mental health. Of course, people who eat a large variety of food each week may have other good habits that could explain their better mental health.
The World Health Organization has determined that the most common disabilities people are dealing with worldwide are anxiety and depression. The discovery of the mood-altering effects of our gut health may have profound benefits for treating anxiety and depression, and simply enabling all of us to enjoy better health.
Different strains of good bacteria prefer different kinds of food. All of us have our favorite fruits and vegetables, so thought and planning are needed to diversify our diet. Some nutritionists recommend a color plan to increase variety in our diet. Trying to include many different colors of fruits and vegetables in our diet will automatically add a diversity of nutrients needed by the good bacteria.
So when we’re in the grocery store or farmers market, go for diversity in type and color. Both our brains will thank us.
