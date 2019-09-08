I am not sure why I am so strongly motivated to build solar electric vehicles. I suspect it has to do with the world’s climate getting more and more extreme. In most cases, one vehicle is occupied by one passenger and powered by fossil fuel. This is not necessarily the fault of the common person for they are only doing the best they can with a system set up by elected leaders and those leaders are supported by people who care only for making money regardless of the consequences.
I have built several solar vehicles and I know they work but with a limited range. Many people are forced to work a job which pays well enough to support the travel to and from their modest home. Local economies could reduce needless travel but would mean less profit for oil companies.
My methods for construction are a bit old fashioned and my knowledge is limited so I picked up my shovel and mattock and began to dig the footers for my EV factory. When the concrete truck arrived, out of nowhere came a group of people to help. This was a surprise to me and when finished, the truck operator spent a little time with me explaining how to build using concrete blocks. When it came time to pour the floor, once again local people showed up to help me do this but when finished, no one would accept any pay.
This is it. This is how we will do it when the economy collapses and it will collapse because this is what always happens when too many people make too much money for doing too little to make the world a better place. The common people will survive but only if they do not allow their freewill to be dominated by addictive drugs or become blinded by racial hatred.
Then for the lumber to build the roof. I ventured into the forest to drag out fallen timber. Some pathetic, loser jerks stole my sawmill and other equipment that I had to work extremely hard to obtain, but the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office were at least able to get the sawmill back although the engine was missing. It took some work but I was able to get it running again and used it to mill the necessary lumber for the trusses and purlins.
This work is very hard but there is something to be said for it. The hot, summer sun creates an atmosphere rich with pranic energy which can be taken in through the solar plexus and distributed to various parts of the body but this takes practice and not to be attempted by a person in poor health. Also, profuse sweating helps the body eliminate toxins and softens the skin.
Do I think I will succeed? ... probably not, but sometimes it is only necessary to light the torch and then pass it on.
Dennis Miller, lives in the Shade River State Forest, Meigs County, Ohio
