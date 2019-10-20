Note: This poem was written by Helen Weaver Horn who died in a car accident last spring. It is submitted here by Our Home correspondent Ed Perkins.
Urgencies
First frost tonight. Hard
to believe this mellow noon,
but after many years I know
the season’s urgencies.
Take basket, bowl, and go
back to the weedy garden,
harvest all that’s firm
and filling out. Such will
to grow! Tomatoes, beans,
still bloom, still yearn for bees,
still reach out tendrils, beets
and peppers unfurl leaves.
No wonder I, who show
my age, my weathering,
still fly straight in the face
of winter, sprouting
spendthrift, urgent
to explore, to venture,
test my powers, voice
passion fervently.
