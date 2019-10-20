Note: This poem was written by Helen Weaver Horn who died in a car accident last spring. It is submitted here by Our Home correspondent Ed Perkins.

Urgencies

First frost tonight. Hard

to believe this mellow noon,

but after many years I know

the season’s urgencies.

Take basket, bowl, and go

back to the weedy garden,

harvest all that’s firm

and filling out. Such will

to grow! Tomatoes, beans,

still bloom, still yearn for bees,

still reach out tendrils, beets

and peppers unfurl leaves.

No wonder I, who show

my age, my weathering,

still fly straight in the face

of winter, sprouting

spendthrift, urgent

to explore, to venture,

test my powers, voice

passion fervently.

