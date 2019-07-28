When I was a five-year-old, I spent a few summer weeks visiting my grandparents in rural Pennsylvania. Gypsies had set up camp in a nearby forest, which upset some of our neighbors.
I think my grandfather volunteered to check out the situation, so he took my older brother and me, and we walked through the woods until we came to the Gypsy camp. There we found a small group of Gypsy men making lawn furniture from the pine trees. My grandfather talked to a Gypsy man for awhile and all was well, although I have no memory of what was actually said.
At the time, like most small children, I didn’t think much about the experience, only realizing much later in life that I had a rare insight into a bit of obscure American culture.
Although I suspect that most people in America tend to group Gypsies into a single ethnic group, the Smithsonian Institute has identified five separate groups of American Gypsies, who each have their own language and historical traditions. Although not all of them identify as Roma, another name for some Gypsies, they all self-identify with the term Gypsy when speaking English. The different groups of Gypsies maintain social distance from the other groups, according to the Smithsonian.
Even very small ethnic groups like American Gypsies have minority groups within their minority group, giving credence to the claim that America is the most diverse country in the world. Perhaps the Pennsylvania Gypsies I met were the Romnichels or English Gypsies, the first group of Gypsies to arrive in the United States beginning in 1850. Originally the English Gypsies were mostly horse traders, later taking up making rustic furniture and baskets when tractors replaced draft horses in American agriculture.
Other vivid childhood memories include meeting a small group of Korean college students, the first Asian people I had seen in person. And seeing a Native American or “real Indian” in North Carolina for the first time was a real treat. I remember the Korean students and the Cherokee man smiled when I looked at them. I’ve never forgotten those smiles.
At some point in my childhood I realized the four colors used to describe race: black, white, yellow, and red, didn’t describe the way people looked in real life. A Brazilian photographer, Angelica Dass, has created the Humanae Project, which matches the skin tone of people in photographs to the corresponding color in the Pantone color catalog. It’s easy to see the wide variety of skin color when looking at 250 photos each with a unique Pantone classification.
Children might especially benefit from the seeing the great diversity of skin tones.
Discrimination based on skin color is much less prevalent now than when I was a child in the 1950s, and we are not now as prejudiced against ethnic or religious minorities, such as Gypsies. But racism still exists around the world, and ethnic cleansing and genocide is common when war breaks out.
We can define our national culture by the people we help. Someone once told me, half-serious and half-kidding, that conservatives like to help people they know and liberals like to help people they don’t know. It’s one of those stereotypical statements that isn’t always true, but contains a kernel of truth. Our challenge as individuals is to figure out what our biases might be and try to do our best.
David Kurz, a retired librarian, loves to walk the hills and hollows of Ohio.
