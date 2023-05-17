The title of this article is a reference to an old television and radio show called “Our Miss Brooks.”
It was about the adventures of a beloved English teacher in the 1950s. Eve Arden played the part of Miss Brooks.
In a similar way, Miss Anne Pickering was a beloved English teacher at Athens High School in the 1950s. She was also a beloved schoolteacher in the 1940s, 1930s, 1920s and more.
Anne Pickering’s grandfather was one of the earlier settlers of Athens and she herself was born and raised in the old Pickering home on Court Street. The building was later occupied by Carpenter Hardware. Years later, a fire destroyed the building and it was rebuilt to house Burger King and Super X drugstore.
Today, Ginger Asian Kitchen and CVS Pharmacy occupy that space.
She graduated from Athens High School and Ohio University. She received her M.A. degree at Teachers’ College, Columbia University.
Before making her teaching debut at Athens High School in 1918, she taught high school in Beverly and Sidney, Ohio.
She loved her students and they loved her right back. Some of her students that she had taught in the early days got married and had kids. These kids grew up and became Miss Pickering’s students for the same English class.
Many of her former students moved on to bigger things after high school. Little Ruby Mercer became a big opera star. (Refer to Throwback Thursday, 11/18/23)
Pauline Swanson Townsend spent her career as a Hollywood screenwriter. She wrote scripts for 1960s television shows, such as: “Batman,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “My Three Sons” and more. Let’s hope Pauline paid attention in Miss Pickering’s class to write proper compositions.
Former publisher of the Athens Messenger, Gordon K. Bush, was one of her students. Perhaps when Mr. Bush wrote his editorials, he would think of Miss Pickering and those big red correction marks on his high school papers.
She was sometimes discouraged by students who had no desire to learn. She noticed that students had more distractions in the 1950s than in earlier years of teaching. And students were not reading enough books and they needed to improve their vocabulary.
Miss Pickering had many interests other than teaching about irregular verbs and past participles. She kept a horse named “Tommie C.” in the stables at the fairgrounds.
She wrote several sonnets and poems that were published by Harrison Publishing Company. And she was the adviser for the high school newspaper, “The Megaphone” for 38 years.
She retired in 1956.
No matter where she roamed in Athens, Miss Anne Pickering enjoyed bumping into her former students. Even if she stayed at home, she couldn’t get away from her teaching past. Her mailman was a former student.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Miss Anne Pickering, please drop me a note via email at jhalley@athensmessenger.com. I will add it to my notes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.