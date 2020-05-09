Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions proudly announced its 2020 Outstanding Graduate Award recipients last week.
Of the more than 8,500 students enrolled in the college, 36 individuals were virtually recognized with honors this year.
“Our students, particularly our seniors, have displayed great resilience and continued dedication in the sweeping educational and life changes that have taken place because of COVID-19,” said CHSP Dean Dr. Randy Leite. “Although CHSP had to cancel its annual Student and Faculty Awards this year due to the pandemic, it remained important to us to take the time to recognize the hard work and accomplishments of this year’s graduating class.”
Recipients were recognized for their contributions and accomplishments during the 2019-20 year. Individual awards were given under the categories of “Outstanding Graduates” for each school or department as well as “Physical Therapy” and “Athletic Training.”
“I have no doubt that the Class of 2020 will depart OHIO and help change the world; many of them already have,” Leite said. “Each of our graduates carries the discipline, courage and compassion to make the world a better, and healthier, place.”
CHSP’s Outstanding Graduate Award recipients for 2020 included: Athletic Training, Samantha Twining, Elyria, OH; Athletic Training (Master’s), Tiina Lugus, Cumming, GA; Applied Nutrition, Jessica Wade, Lancaster, OH; Nutrition, Mitchell C. Haight, Galena, OH, Food and Nutrition Sciences (Master’s); Snehaa Ray, Athens, OH; Combined Master of Science and Dietetics Internship, Madelynn Trummel, Fishers, IN; Environmental Health, Megan Lickfelt; Exercise Physiology, Alyssa McCarthy, Cincinnati, OH; Exercise Physiology (Master’s), Emma Torres, Los Angeles, CA; Nursing (DNP), Mary Christine Bebech, Brookfield, OH; Nursing (MSN), Elizabeth Bigrigg, Bay Village, OH; Nursing (RN to BSN), Melissa Smart, Warsaw, OH; Nursing (BSN), Liesl Ludwig, Worthington, OH; Outstanding Clinician: Nursing (BSN), Connor Gorman, Avon Lake, OH; Communication Sciences and Disorders, Mackenzie Minner, London, OH; Speech-Language Pathology, Serena Gluck, Lancaster, OH; Audiology, Nicole Ritter, Hauppauge, NY; Outstanding Clinician: Speech-Language Pathology, Rachel Bollheimer, Fort Laramie, OH; Outstanding Clinician: Audiology, Gabriella Mayer, Painesville, OH; Child and Family Studies: Child Life and Pediatric Health, Nicholette Pagan, Strongsville, OH; Child and Family Studies: Child, Adult and Family Concentration, Anne Underwood, Somerset, OH; Community and Public Health, Daniel D. Trolli, Willoughby, OH; Master of Public Health, Henon Solomon Gebre, Athens, OH; Master of Health Administration, Oluwaferanmi Bayewu, Athens, OH; Health Services Administration, Rylie McCorkle, South Vienna, OH; Long-Term Care Administration, Emily Holcombe, Glenford, OH; Social Work, Mariah Shaffer, Lewis Center, OH; Social Work (Master’s), Lauren Conley, Lebanon, IN; Integrated Healthcare Studies, Lori Wike, Eugene, OR; Physical Therapy Awards, Outstanding Student, Rachel Hunt, Cincinnati, OH; Outstanding Clinician, Steven Best, Grafton, OH; Outstanding Researcher, Joe Wisniewski, Stow, OH; Outstanding Service, Kayla Hawkins, Oxford, OH; Director’s Award, Jordan Russell, Athens, OH; New Graduate Honorary Alumni Board of Directors Award, Clark Bilbrey, Dickson, TN; Athletic Training: Al Hart Award, Syndey Weis, Powell, OH
