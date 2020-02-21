The Outreach and Crisis Counseling Services will be celebrating the opening of its second detox and residential center, The Carlson Center, in Athens, Ohio.

The Carlson Center will offer residential detox services to individuals with substance use disorders.

The grand opening will be Friday, Feb. 21 from 2-6 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m., at 319 West Union St., Athens. 

