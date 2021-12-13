Hocking College welcomed over 200 new students into the ranks of Alumni on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021.
Two ceremonies were held — the first was the 9 a.m. for the School of Allied Health and Nursing and the School of Workforce Development commencement ceremony began with the School of Arts, Business & Science, the School of Natural Resources and the School of Public Safety Services commencement ceremony following at 11 a.m.
The ceremonies were hosted by Hocking College’s president, Dr. Betty Young, alongside the college’s vice presidents, deans, and board of trustees. The Keynote Speaker at both ceremonies was Stuart Brooks, a Nelsonville native and a Hocking College Trustee.
Within the graduating class, 52 students graduated with Honors, 22 graduated with affiliation to the Phi Theta Kappa Fraternity Organization, 13 were recognized as honored veterans and 18 were celebrated as student athletes.
The following students won awards from the college:
- Roy Wonner — Student Employment Award
- Ilana Sark — Community Service Award
- Elizabeth Samson — Inspirational Award
- Peyton Campbell — Scholar Athlete Award
- Tasha Lohr — Environmental Award
- Kylee Ooten — Student Life Award
- Kyle Carver — Veteran of the Year Award
- Michael Broome — Richard Elston Leadership Award
- Hocking College Trustee Award — Soad Haddad
- President’s List -Makayla Bolt, Peyton Campbell, Soad Haddad, Kimberly Laughman, Jordan Miller, Kylee Ooten, Elizabeth Samson and Ilana Sark.
