The P.E.O. Chapter DD in Athens announces their scholarship recipients for the 2019-2020 academic school year. The Chapter DD scholarships are awarded to local women who are enrolled in accredited colleges/universities. This year the chapter awarded $5,540 in scholarships to area students:

  • The following recipients each received a $1,000 scholarship including
  • Cassandra Gatchel of Nelsonville
  • , a student at University of Tampa studying marine science and biology;
  • Emily McCulloch from Nelsonville
  • , currently a senior at Ohio University pursuing a major in biological sciences with a minor in English literature;
  • Mary Kate McCulloch also from Nelsonville will be attending Ohio University and majoring in biochemistry and microbiology.
  • Abigail Tadlock of Athens
  • received a $930 scholarship. She will be attending Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts to study astronomy and French.
  • A $565 scholarship was awarded to
  • Jillian Shuck of New Plymouth
  • and
  • Allison McWilliams of New Straitsville
  • . Jillian is attending Hocking College majoring in addiction counseling and Allison will attend Ohio Wesleyan College to study computer science and business.
  • A $480 scholarship was awarded to
  • Madison Campbell of Nelsonville
  • and she will attend Capital University majoring in nursing.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members.

