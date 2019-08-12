The P.E.O. Chapter DD in Athens announces their scholarship recipients for the 2019-2020 academic school year. The Chapter DD scholarships are awarded to local women who are enrolled in accredited colleges/universities. This year the chapter awarded $5,540 in scholarships to area students:
- The following recipients each received a $1,000 scholarship including
- Cassandra Gatchel of Nelsonville
- , a student at University of Tampa studying marine science and biology;
- Emily McCulloch from Nelsonville
- , currently a senior at Ohio University pursuing a major in biological sciences with a minor in English literature;
- Mary Kate McCulloch also from Nelsonville will be attending Ohio University and majoring in biochemistry and microbiology.
- Abigail Tadlock of Athens
- received a $930 scholarship. She will be attending Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts to study astronomy and French.
- A $565 scholarship was awarded to
- Jillian Shuck of New Plymouth
- and
- Allison McWilliams of New Straitsville
- . Jillian is attending Hocking College majoring in addiction counseling and Allison will attend Ohio Wesleyan College to study computer science and business.
- A $480 scholarship was awarded to
- Madison Campbell of Nelsonville
- and she will attend Capital University majoring in nursing.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.