P.E.O. Chapter DD in Athens announces their scholarship recipients for the 2020-2021 academic school year. Chapter DD scholarships are awarded to local women who are enrolled in accredited colleges/universities. This year the chapter awarded over $6,000 in scholarships to area students.
These students each received a $1,130 Constance Sands Memorial scholarship including Abigail Tadlock, Allison McWilliams, and Mary Kate McCulloch.
Tadlock of Athens, is a sophomore at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts where she is studying physics and astronomy. This summer she worked as a research assistant to conduct simulations of granular hopper flow in varying gravity.
McWilliams from New Straitsville is a 2019 graduate of Nelsonville-York High School and a sophomore at Miami University. She is a Computer Science major with an interest in Economics.
McCulloch of Nelsonville, is a second-year student at OU majoring in Microbiology and works at Edison Biotechnology Institute in a lab studying various skin cell pathways in response to UV irradiation. She is also in the Ohio Honors Program as a peer mentor to incoming first year students also in the program.
Chapter DD scholarships of $615 each were awarded to Sasha Battrell and Abigail Miller. Battrell of New Marshfield is attending Muskingum University and will be playing on their soccer team. Her major is undecided. Miller, from Athens, is attending Ohio State University this fall.
The $520 Guinther-Kiser-Johnston Nursing scholarship was awarded to Madison Campbell of Nelsonville who attends Capital University majoring in nursing.
The Marjorie Ann Whiteford Malcom scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Tatum Lovsey of Athens. Lovsey is a freshman at Ohio University majoring in Integrated Media through Scripps College of Communication.
For more details about P.E.O. scholarships, visit the website at peointernational.org and for more information about local scholarships, contact Scholarship Chair Kathy Malesick at malesick@ohio.edu or visit the P.E.O. Chapter DD – Athens, Ohio Facebook page. The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members.
