GLOUSTER — A "Stand Up Paddle Boarding' class will take place Friday at Burr Oak State Park located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road.This activity starts promptly at 10 a.m. Paddle boarding is a sport that involves a person traveling across a body of water using a board which they can sit on, stand on or paddle.Participants will meet at the beach for instructions. All equipment will be provided and children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.For more information contact park naturalist, Julie Gee at 740-818-4530.
