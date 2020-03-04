NELSONVILLE – On March 14, Paper Circle in Nelsonville, Ohio, will host the nationally known origami artist, Stacie Tamaki, who is known for her miniature work, Tinygami.
Tamaki will present a talk about her work followed by a paper folding demonstration. Her miniature paper art has been exhibited throughout the United States and was featured in a 2019 New York Times article, The Modern Life of Origami, an Art as Old as Paper. Visit tinygami.com to see examples of her extraordinary work.
An exhibit of Tamaki’s creations will be on display at Paper Circle gallery until the end of March.
The Saturday afternoon activity is from noon to 2 p.m. at the Paper Circle gallery and is free and open to the public. Street parking is available. Children under sixteen must be accompanied by an adult.
This demonstration is part of the launch of Art in the Afternoon, a daytime community arts experience that was previously known as Nelsonville Final Fridays. On the second Saturday of each month, a different shop will offer a workshop or other art happening. A schedule of each shop’s events will be posted soon on the Final Fridays Facebook page.
Paper Circle is a non-profit studio and gallery located at 35 W. Columbus Street in Nelsonville. The organization is dedicated to the creation and promotion of art using hand made paper from recycled and natural fibers. The working studio promotes public understanding through exhibits and educational programs. Their signature paper, O-Gami, is uniquely suited to origami art.
