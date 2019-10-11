Local veterans organizations invite members of the community to support veterans and the men and women serving in the Armed Forces by participating in the upcoming Veterans Day Parade on Monday, Nov. 11. All organizations are encouraged to participate.
Floats and banners will be judged and cash prizes will be awarded. The parade will form along Morris Avenue starting at 9:15 a.m. with the parade beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will move up East State Street to Carpenter and Court Street. Parade ends at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on the Ohio University Green. A program honoring veterans will start promptly at 11 a.m.
Parade entries must be completed and returned no later than Nov. 4. Packets may be picked up at the Athens County Veterans Service Office at 70 N. Plains Road, Suite A, The Plains; at local veterans organizations or by contacting Nancy Brown at 740-591-8665, nancyjbrown@rocketmail.com.
