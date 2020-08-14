NELSONVILLE – Patricia Jean Dotson, 80, of Nelsonville, went to be with the Lord late Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Columbus surrounded by family. Born June 6, 1940 in Cuyahoga Falls, she was the daughter of the late Ord Bee and Jean Hobday.
She was an avid John Wayne fan who collected any piece of memorabilia she found. She was even more so a lover of her family and enjoyed anytime spent with them.
She is survived by her five sons, William (Debbie), Bobby (Kimberly), Jamie (Dee), Samuel, Paul (Cheryl); two sisters, Elizabeth and Diane; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; grandchild, Colton; and sister, Isabel.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers donations are asked toward diabetes research. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook, leave a message of sympathy, or donate toward diabetes research at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.