Ohio Valley Summer Theater (OVST) announces the retirement of Artistic Director Carol Patterson.
Carol is well known to the Athens community for her work at Athens High School’s drama department, where she taught and directed for almost 50 years. Carol also worked with Athenian Berean Community Players and the Actors Moveable Theater, and she currently holds the role of chairwoman of the Athens Municipal Arts Commission. She was a member and highly engaged volunteer with the OVST Board, serving for two decades in multiple roles, including the presidency, executive director and artistic director. She directed Jabberwok for OVST in 2004, and administered and taught in OVST’s summer youth theater camp for over 12 years. Carol is a two-time winner of the Baedecker Award, annually presented for outstanding contribution to OVST.
Faith Knutsen, an OVST Board member originally given her first stage role by Carol and, decades later, recruited to the OVST Board by Carol, notes, “Carol has engaged three generations of Athenians in the performing arts and has always been a stalwart supporter of, and mentor in, the artistic community locally and regionally.”
The OVST Board of Directors thanks Carol for her service over the years and wishes her all the best in her ongoing endeavors.
OVST is a non-profit organization that provides sustainable, educational and independent theater opportunities to the community. It delivers high quality and diverse theatrical experiences appreciated by a widening volunteer base and a growing regional audience. For information, visit OVST at www.ovst.org, visit its Facebook page, or email ohiovalleysummertheater@gmail.com.
