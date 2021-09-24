The phoenix is a mythical creature that bursts into flames when it dies, only to be reborn from the ashes. It’s this metamorphosis that inspired the 2021 Pawpaw Festival to use the bird as their symbol — an idea posited by founder Chris Chmiel’s wife — as the festival rises up from the ashes following its cancelation in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The festival drew in about 7,000 people according to Commissioner Chmiel, just about the number who visited in 2019. Every t-shirt that was available for purchase was sold, with a phoenix designed by Kevin Morgan displayed prominently on the front, and some food trucks even ran out of product.
Profits made from the sale of tickets are donated to various partner groups and are put to use planning the next festival. Ohio's Hill Country Heritage Area Program is the festival's fiscal agent and the festival also supports the Alexander Spartans Athletic Boosters.
Chmiel and the board had fears that the numbers would be lesser than usual with the pandemic still ongoing but those fears were quickly squashed. Attendees came from as far as Seattle, Louisiana, Florida and North Carolina, according to Chmiel.
“We have a lot of return people that are just, it’s sort of like a tradition for them now. Like a family tradition,” said Chmiel. “A lot of good vibes.”
Temperatures were high — further reinforcing the phoenix comparison — but attendees managed to stay cool under tents, munching on frozen pawpaw treats and swimming in Lake Snowden. Some aspects of the festival were scaled down due to COVID-19 including the children’s play area. Vaccines were also available on site for those who haven’t yet received theirs. Signs were posted encouraging mask wearing on top of social distancing when possible.
Having the festival was a bright light for vendors and artists, many of whom have struggled as the pandemic continues. The festival also gave people the chance to gather together after months spent apart. New aspects of this year’s festival included a holistic wellness tent and a Pawpaw Podcast, available on the festival's website. Memorials for people involved with the festival that have passed were displayed for attendees to appreciate.
Various contests were held throughout the weekend including pawpaw cookoffs for both vendors and the public alongside the best pawpaw contest. Different categories are highlighted in the contest including savories, sweets/desserts, sauces and beverages. Winners of the contest were not available to The Messenger by print deadline.
The best method to eat a pawpaw, at least according to Chmiel, is to break it open halfway and “mush it into your mouth like a pudding pop.” Part of the festival's charm is that it takes place at the peak of the harvest, giving people the best of the best for the picking. Attendees have grown to love the festival, with some making it a tradition or even using it as a backdrop for important life events.
“We’ve had people get married at the Pawpaw Festival, all kinds of stuff like that,” said Chmiel. “It all sort of just organically appears to happen. People are like ‘I love this festival, I want to get married here.’ and those people come every year now.”
