Local residents will get the chance to meet Saturday the voice behind an iconic animated character that Sports Illustrated once described as, "a fierce advocate for female athletes."
The voice belongs to actress/songwriter, Patricia Patts, and the character she brought to life was "Peppermint Patty" of "Peanuts" fame. Patts is just one of the celebrities scheduled to be at Ratha Con 2023, which will take place at the Athens Community Center located at 701 E. State Street from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Patts is scheduled to appear from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Multi Room C.
Originally from the Boston area, Patts grew up relocating back and forth between Quincy,MA and California. Her acting ambitions were inspired by here sister who one day announced that she wanted to be on television.
However, according to Patts, watching television wasn't something her family did a lot of when she was a child. She explained, "You know how some families are baseball families, and everything they do revolves around baseball? Well, we were a theatre family."
Patts and her siblings essentially grew up performing in a theatre in Pasadena, CA, She reminisced how, "we were either in a show or working the concession stand. There were also several other families that we became friends and performed with."
One of the people Patts met during this time was a young David Faustino, who grew up to become a core cast members of the Fox sitcom, "Married With Children" (1987-1997).
In 1977, Patts got what she considers to be her first professional acting job-appearing in a Mama Celeste Pizza commercial. This experience soon showed her just how unglamorous the world of show business could be.
On the first day of shooting, the director began by doing closeups of Patts. Next, she was supposed to say her line, take a bite of pizza, and then spit it out. Patts remembered how, "By the time we broke for lunch I was so hungry that I ate way too much."
She continued to say, "For the second part of the shoot, I was supposed to eat the pizza. But, I was already so stuffed that by the end of the day all I wanted to do was throw up."
Her next job was working on famed writer/producer, Norman Lear's new updated version the "The Little Rascals," where she starred alongside Gary Coleman, whose next project would be the long-running sitcom, "Diff'rent Strokes" (1978-1986).
Patts big break came the following year when she was cast as the lead in the official West Coast touring company of the musical, "Annie." Patts detailed how, "At the time, the musical was brand new and the only two actresses who had played Orphan Annie were me, and the star of the Broadway production, Andrea McArdle."
Then, one night while the show was touring the San Francisco area, Peanuts creator, Charles M. Schultz, happened to be in the audience. Coincidently, he and producer, Lee Mendelson, were looking for an actress to be the voice of Peppermint Patty.
Patts stated, "After seeing me in Annie, Charles - or Sparky as we called him - called Lee and said, "I think I found our new Peppermint Patty!"
As a result, Patts voiced this charter in 1979's "You're the Greatest, Charlie Brown," followed by "She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown" and "Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown," both of which were produced in 1980.
Her other credits include appearing in an episode of the "All in the Family" spinoff, "Archie Bunker's Place" in 1983, the TV movie, "A Place to Call Home" with Linda Lavin (1987), and the 1988 horror/slasher film, "Party Line."
Last March, Patts began appearing at cons, an experience she described as, "so much fun!" More importantly, these events helped her grasp the impact Peppermint Patty has had on different generations of young women over the years.
Patts elaborated how, "Patty was unique because she didn't wear dresses like the other female Peanuts characters. She wore, shorts, sandals and played sports."
She added, "Patty was also the manager of Charlie Brown's baseball team. When you consider that Patty first appeared in the comic strip in 1966, that makes what she accomplished even more remarkable."
"I can't tell you how many women have come up to me at cons and told me that Peppermint Patty was their hero growing up." Patts said.
Peppermint Patty's impact on pop culture was so revolutionary, that in 2018, Sports Illustrated writer, Stanley Kay, wrote an entire article dedicated to this characters influence on the future of women in sports.
One of the women Kay referenced was Justine Siegal, the first woman to coach a Major League Baseball team.
In the article entitled, "How Peanuts' Peppermint Patty became a fierce advocate for female athletes," Seigal is quoted as saying, "Charlie Brown never thought twice about having a girl on his baseball team. That was my life being a girl on a baseball team. Looking back on it, Peppermint Patty was before her time for sure."
Patts stated how, "All the credit for all the inspiration Patty has given to women over the years belongs to Sparky. He was a big advocate for women's rights and really helped get Title IX passed."
Enacted by Congress in 1972, Title IX of the Education Amendments required that no person can be excluded from participation in, denied benefits of, or subjected to discrimination on the basis of their sex from any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.
Patts expressed, "A lot of people only associate Charles Schultz with the Peanuts comic strip, and the "Charlie Brown" movies and television specials. So, it's sort become part of my mission to let people know how important he - and Peppermint Patty - were to the equal rights movement."
When she's not appearing at cons, Patts enjoys making her own unique brand of music and gettin in touch with her inner Geek. For more information on Patricia Patts career and music visit www.patriciapatts.com.
To find out more about Ratha Con 2023 visit www.therathacon.com.
