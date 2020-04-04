Anny Hamilton Phillips and Jason Blair Martin were married in a private ceremony on March 28, 2020 at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church in Chapel Hill, NC. The ceremony was performed by Father Simpson, the bride was given in marriage by her father, Reid Phillips.
The bride is an Assistant General Counsel at the University of North Carolina System Office. She is a 2002 graduate of Grimsley High School, a 2007 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a 2014 graduate of the University of Michigan Law School. Parents of the bride are Reid and Gloria Phillips of Greensburg, NC.
The groom is the Director of Educational Technology at the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy. He is a 2000 graduate of Athens High School and a 2004 and 2005 graduate of Ohio University. Parents of the groom are Curtis and Rebecca Martin of Albany, OH and Susie Sowdowski of Akin, SC.
Due to the recent events with the COVID-19 virus, the wedding party was limited to immediate family. A full reception is planned for Dec. 5, 2020.
