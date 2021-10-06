The School of Visual Communication proudly presents the photography of award-winning commercial photographer, Michael Luppino. The exhibit titled “Light, Color Texture” is a triptych series. Located in the Visual Communication Gallery, Schoonover Center 140, Ohio University, the artwork will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 21, 2021.
Luppino was awarded the Ohio University Alumni Award for the Sony sponsored international Wide Open Exhibition at The Dairy Barn Arts Center in 2020. The Alumni Award included this exhibit of his photographic work.
“Light, color, and texture are to photography what mirepoix is to cooking. These elements are the inspiration for my work,” says Luppino,
The exhibit reception will be on Friday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. Luppino will be speaking immediately following at 7 p.m. Don’t miss the chance to see his work and hear him talk about his creative process. Admission is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
- Friday, October 8, 2021
- Lecture and visual presentation followed by question & answer time with Michael Luppino
- Schoonover 145 from 7 to 9 p.m.
