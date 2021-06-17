This is a submitted poem by the Athens Poet Laureate, Wendy McVicker, part of her new complilation, "Zero, a Door."
Fear
We talked about
being afraid —
What does it mean?
Who makes it happen?
Is it in the eyes,
or the hands?
Is it in the body
that looms, poised
on the third stair,
blocking the way?
or in the hot
breath that hisses
words like dry ice
in the ear?
Some moose,
we said, fight
to the death, bloody
streamers hanging
from their antlers.
Some animals merely
intimidate.
The women’s faces
looked battered,
swollen, teeth
were missing.
“But our men
are gods,”
they insisted.
