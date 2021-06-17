Wendy McVicker

Athens Poet Laureate Wendy McVicker will be among the performers at the Power of Poetry event.

 File photo/The Athens News

This is a submitted poem by the Athens Poet Laureate, Wendy McVicker, part of her new complilation, "Zero, a Door."

Fear

We talked about

being afraid —

What does it mean?

Who makes it happen?

Is it in the eyes,

or the hands?

Is it in the body

that looms, poised

on the third stair,

blocking the way?

or in the hot

breath that hisses

words like dry ice

in the ear?

Some moose,

we said, fight

to the death, bloody

streamers hanging

from their antlers.

Some animals merely

intimidate.

The women’s faces

looked battered,

swollen, teeth

were missing.

“But our men

are gods,”

they insisted.

