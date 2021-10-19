Athens Sunrise Rotary is hosting the fifth annual Paddle for Polio Plus that will take place at Lake Snowden from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, World Polio Day.
The fundraiser — which raises money for Polio Plus, Rotary International’s fund dedicated to eradicating polio worldwide — challenges participants to take to the water whether it be on a canoe, kayak, or stand-up paddle board.
Polio is a debilitating and deadly disease that became a worldwide threat in the twentieth century with deaths and paralysis exceeding 500,000/year in the 1940's and 1950's. With the development of vaccines and a concerted and coordinated effort, the number of deaths in 2020 was 140 across the globe.
“Our event last year, in the middle of the pandemic, was virtual, so we’re excited to return to our in-person paddle," said Kristi Kinnard, president of Athens Sunrise Rotary. "Rotary International is seeking to get the number of deaths down to zero in the near future. So, please, come join us for a day on the water with great people supporting a worthy cause,” added Kinnard.
To register for the event, search Paddle for Polio Plus at https://www.active.com. The cost is $20 and every dollar of the proceeds goes to support Polio Plus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.