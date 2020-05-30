Individuals recently let their thoughts be known through an online poll at the Athens Messenger’s website, www.athensmessenger.com.

The recent poll question was “What are you most looking forward to reopening?”

The answers included the following, listed from most votes to least votes:

  • Hair salons/barbershops, 50 votes
  • Churches, 46 votes
  • Parks/campgrounds, 43 votes
  • Bars and in-person dining at restaurants, 41 votes
  • Gyms/recreational facilities, 22 votes
  • Movie theaters, 20 votes
  • Schools, 19 votes
  • Retail stores, 17 votes
  • Senior centers, 4 votes
  • Child care centers, 1 vote

From these results we can see the community was getting tired of shaggy hair, missed their church groups and missed going out for activities. Be sure to check back to the Messenger website for more upcoming polls and chances to share your thoughts with the community.

