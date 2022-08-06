Martha Brooks Here are some lyrics from an old Beatles song: Penny Lane, there is a barber showing photographs, Of every head he’s had the pleasure to know. And all the people that come and go, Stop and say “Hello” In the same way that the Beatles had their friendly barber across the pond, we have our own friendly service worker right here in The Plains. Martha Brooks has been a popular worker in the delicatessen department of the Piggley Wiggly for years. And coincidentally just like the Penny Lane barber, she has collected photographs of many of her favorite customers. Martha is quite proud of her customer photo collection, which helps her remember the friends she has made throughout the years. The building that now houses Piggly Wiggly has changed hands several times. It was once Big Bear, Foodland, and Fiesta Foods. Martha has worked in the deli for all these stores. While the ownership has changed hands, Martha has remained a constant. She enjoys her job and says she’s always treated people nice because that’s how she likes to be treated. Martha is retiring now. She looks forward to relaxing and being off her feet. Thanks Martha, for all your service. You have made our community a happy, homey, friendly place to be. It’s because of people like you, that Penny Lane has nothing on The Plains.
