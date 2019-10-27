Mark Porter, president of Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC in Pomeroy, has been nominated for the 2020 TIME Dealer of the Year award.
Porter is one of a select group of 49 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 103rd annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas on Feb. 15.
The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. Recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Porter was nominated by Zach Doran, president of the Ohio Automobile Dealers Association.
Porter, 63, was chosen to represent the Ohio Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition – one of only 49 auto dealers nominated for the 51st annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.
“Business growth and recognition is very gratifying,” Porter said. “But, ultimately, the ability to assist my local community is the most rewarding piece of my automotive career.”
Porter served in the United States Air Force from 1975 to 1977 and the Ohio Air National Guard from 1977 to 1985. He began his auto career working as a salesperson for Bobby Layman Chevrolet in Columbus in 1978.
“I have always had an affinity for sales,” he said. “Selling newspapers became a pertinent source of money for my family when my father was in the military and deployed to Korea. Bobby Layman took an interest in my drive as well as my Eagle Scout designation and accomplishments.”
Over the following years, he moved to different dealerships throughout Ohio, turning around sales and moving up the management ranks. In 2006, he founded Mark Porter Auto Group, which today encompasses three Ohio new car dealerships in Pomeroy and Jackson and a used car “autoplex” in Athens. His wife, Theresa, and two sons, Chase and Chane, all contribute to the family enterprise.
And he passes that good will onto his community as well. Porter sponsors area baseball teams, county fairs and high school fundraising initiatives. He donated toward the building of a new football stadium for Meigs High School, a new field house for Alexander High School, and new stadium lights for Trimble High School. Porter also supports the March of Dimes, 4-H, FFA (Future Farmers of America), the American Red Cross and other local and national organizations.
