The Athens County Probate & Juvenile Court and the Athens County Bar Association will be holding a portrait dedication ceremony in honor of the late Judge Robert Stewart on July 16, 2021. The ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Courtroom A, on the third floor of the Athens County Courthouse. The ceremony is open to the public. Please join us in honoring the memory and legacy of Judge Stewart.
