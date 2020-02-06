Prenatal Yoga Classes are now offered every Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to noon at Bodhi Tree Guesthouse and Studio, 8950 Lavelle Rd., Athens.
This is a class suitable for women in their second and/or third trimester of pregnancy, and will include some active and restorative yoga poses, ways to modify postures during pregnancy, breath awareness and pelvic floor exercises.
Prenatal yoga can help alleviate aches and pains during Pregnancy, as well as reduce stress and fatigue. It can also help prepare the body for labor and childbirth, as well as help with a speedy recovery during the period post-childbirth.
