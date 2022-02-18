Alexander School District will host registration for preschool on April 6 and 7 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Alexander Elementary School. Appointments can be made by calling 740-698-8831 beginning on march 1.
The following documents should be brought for registration:
- a certified copy of their birth certificate
- immunization record
- proof of residency
- proof of income that can include a current tax form or two consecutive pay stubs
