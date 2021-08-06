Parents looking to sign their young children up for preschool can look to the Athens Community Center for help. Registration has begun for kids aged 3 to 5 years of age who are fully potty trained.
Classes begin Aug. 30 and are held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. The schedule follows the Athens City Local School District academic calendar.
A registration fee of $25 is due at sign up with a monthly fee of $240 with reduced rates in December, $120, and March, $180.
The number of attendees is limited so sign up early to guarantee a spot. To register, stop by the front desk of the community center. For questions, call us at 740-592-3325 or email us at athensparks&rec@ci.athens.oh.u
