Prologue
The aim was to take human test subjects and modify them, to make them “better” for the advantage of humankind. Bob didn’t like it at all. He didn’t think it was fair to just take people for experimentation without permission. The hundreds that had to die just to make life a little easier for everyone. It wasn’t right but that didn’t matter now. He knew what he had to do, and he was running out of time.
He let the monster go.
What he intended to do was much better than what happened. He wanted to do something good, but he ended up doing something much, much worse…
Chapter 1 — The Dead End
All Jack could remember was feeling hate, resentment. He had been tortured for so long but… he couldn’t remember why. He remembered he was in a forest in the middle of nowhere until he blacked out. Yet another dead end in his memory.
He looked down in torn clothes.
“What in the—!?” Jack yelled in an impossibly deep and raspy voice. “HOLY—” Jack screamed in surprise to both his inhuman, wolf-like body and jarring voice. Everything was happening fast. So fast Jack didn’t even know where to start.
Seeing himself in his current state reminded him of when he saw himself in a mirror.
“It’s a bit much, huh?” a familiar man in a white lab coat said. “Don’t worry you’ll get used to it soon enough.”
The memory didn’t seem… right. As if someone put them in his memory by themselves. But that couldn’t be the case because Jack knew that was impossible… Probably…
But that raised more questions: What was he, and what world was he living in? He decided to explore his surroundings. He wandered around for what felt like hours, maybe days. He was in a sort of dark room. The walls were rock hard, but they were smooth like metal. There was not much; a bed, cabinets, a desk and a chair. There was no visible entrance or exit. Though, there was a strange mirror built into one of the walls. Jack didn’t think about it much.
He didn’t have anything else to do, so he just decided to lay on his bed and attempt to sleep. Jack slowed his breathing for a while before his eyes started to droop. He closed his eyes and fell asleep.
Chapter 2 — Bob
Bob walked down the grimy stairs to the Heavy Containment Zone. This place could use a serious upgrade. It hasn’t gone through a deep clean in God knows how long. Avoiding the handrail, he carefully made his way down the stairways. He eventually reached the bottom platform, and traveled down the corridor to the quote-unquote “monster.” His boss called it that. He didn’t think that was very fair. It was him that had the idea. His boss wasn’t very fair, period.
Snap out of it, Bob thought. You chose this job, you’re gonna stick with it.
He made his way down to the door labeled experiment #563249, “Project Bane.” He opened the door and walked inside the room, into the observation room and closed the door behind him. He flipped on the light switch. The light flickered a couple of times before it stabilized. He looked through the one-way mirror facing Bane’s room. He was asleep. Good. He needed lots of rest to compensate for all the chemicals they pumped into Bane’s body.
He sighed. He knew that Bane was the only “successful” test, but was it really successful? Bob decided to get the subject some food, he was probably pretty hungry. He walked up the stairs to the break room, got his lunch, Bane’s lunch, and walked back down the stairs to Bane’s cell. Bob opened the door, set his food on the desk, fed the food tray through the hole in the door and closed it. The door wasn’t really a door, at least from Bane’s perspective. It was painted to look like it was part of the wall on the inside, but you could open it if you really needed to.
Bob sat back down in the chair and stabbed his salad with a fork, watching Bane.
Chapter 3 — A Bad Dream
Run. RUN! That was all Jack could think about.
They were after him. Left, right, everywhere. He didn’t know what to do. He gained speed and started swerving, trying to lose them. He turned in fear and realized he had lost them. He came to a stop, sitting on a rock exhausted. Something clicked in his mind and he sat up really fast. He realized that was a dream, a vivid one he looked at his hand covered in sweat. He smelled something he hasn’t sniffed in a while, food.
Jack hadn’t realized how hungry he was. He jumped out of his bed and sprinted to the other side of the room, picked up the small tray and placed it on the floor next to a wall and attacked whatever was on that tray. He ate so fast he didn’t even remember what was on the tray. He was still hungry, feeling like he could eat an elephant. Jack looked around the room for anything else to eat, but ended up seeing himself in the mirror again. He looked at himself for a while. He didn’t know what was happening to him, or why, but he didn’t see any reason in moping about it, so he just sat down on his bed and thought about other things.
Chapter 4 — Breakout
“Hey,” a strange voice said. Jack turned, seeing an unfamiliar man. Jack growled, which he didn’t even know he could do. He hadn’t noticed someone had walked in.
“Woah, it’s okay. I won’t hurt you,” he said reassuringly. Jack didn’t trust him, but he calmed down.
“I’m Bob.” the man said, introducing himself.
“Jack is my name, I think.” Jack stuttered.
“Yeah, I know,” the man said. How did he know his name?
“Listen,” the man continued. “Do you know who I am?”
Jack thought. He didn’t seem very familiar. Jack had vague memories of people wearing similar clothes as the man in front of him: white lab coats. But he never got any names from any of the people. Jack shook his head.
The man inhaled and said “Oh no.” under his breath.
“Okay, that’s alright,” the man said. “I’m gonna help you.”
“Help me do what?” Jack was confused. How was he going to help him? thought Jack. Kill him? End his unseen misery?
“Escape—”
“W-What!?” Jack blurted.
“I’m gonna help you get out of here, I couldn’t see you cooped up in here.
Jack was shocked, lost in thought. Why was he helping him?
“So, here’s the plan...”
“I still don’t even know who you are!” Jack screamed at Bob.
“Shhh!” Bob whispered. “They’ll hear you!”
“Who?” Jack asked.
“No time to explain, just follow me quietly.”
“How can I trust you?”
There was a long moment of silence between the two of them.
“Look,” the man started. “I know I’m just some stranger to you and that this is all happening too fast, but I just need you to come with me. You’ll be safe afterward.”
This man didn’t seem trustworthy, but he followed anyway. He walked up some musty stairs, and man, those stairs needed some cleaning, pronto.
They reached the top of the stairs and stopped. The man looked through a window in a door that looked like it led outside. Wait, outside!? Jack couldn’t remember the last time he was outdoors. It looked different. There were lights and glowy things everywhere. There were industrial-looking buildings and machinery everywhere. Smoke was being sent into the sky from what looked like a big funnel coming out of the ground. It looked like a factory, but no ordinary factory. It was massive, it didn’t look right, it didn’t look like what he had remembered.
“Okay, the coast is clear, let’s go,” the man told Jack.
The man opened the door leading outside.
“Well? What are you waiting for?”
“I still don’t think this is a good idea.”
“Trust me,” the man told Jack. “Out there is way better than in here.”
Jack looked at the man, then outside.
“Fine,” Jack said.
He walked slowly out the door and winced at the blinding light. He had been down in that cell for a very long time, he assumed. He spotted a clearing in the distance, ran to it and disappeared into the forest.
Chapter 5 — Fired
“Breaking news! A wild creature has escaped from a science laboratory!” said the terrified news reporter.
“They found out,” Bob whispered to himself, watching the television.
“This creature is believed to be extremely hostile and dangerous.”
“BOB!” boomed a voice from upstairs. “COME TO MY OFFICE NOW!” Bob quickly went up the stairs and into his boss’s office.
“How did he escape!?”
“I—I don’t know!” Bob lied. He did know, but he obviously didn’t tell his boss. That conversation would be ugly.
“HOW DO YOU NOT KNOW!? You were the last person with him!” Bob didn’t know how to combat this fact.
“I—I wasn’t, I swear!”
“I know a liar when I see one. You’re FIRED!” Bob was shocked, he had never gotten fired from a job before. But he walked out of his boss’s room and to the very same door the “wild creature” had walked out.
He saw footprints that looked like they were made by a wolf. They looked like they just got there, as if Jack escaped the facility only about a minute ago. But didn’t he leave thirty minutes ago? Bob hoped that Jack was safe where he was. He went into the forest following the footprints.
Chapter 6 — The Search
Sam was furious. One of his most hostile creations had escaped, and his best scientist had let it go.
Sam pushed a button on his telephone. “AARON!” he called into the phone in annoyance.
“Yes, boss?”
“I want you to call a search team and LOOK FOR THE MONSTER!” he screamed.
“Y—Yes, sir,” Aaron ran out of the room to conduct a search.
Sam sighed, he knew if he couldn’t get the monster back to where he was — it could unleash an endless reign of chaos and destroy the planet with everything living on it. That’s how vicious it was. Or at least that’s what he thought.
Yeah, you could consider making this thing a mistake.
Aaron ran back into his office five minutes later and called Sam. “The search has started, sir!” he said into the microphone.
“Good…” Sam said. “…Now get me a coffee.”
The search began, they went in all directions from where the monster escaped. Sam was on a helicopter helping the search. He looked around the forest through binoculars. Yet they found nothing. They thought there would be footprints, but nature decided to rain on them, so all the footprints were washed away.
The search went on for days which stretched into weeks. They had to send out K-9s and skilled hunters to help track it down.
They would stop at nothing to look for Bane.
Chapter 7 — Dream to Reality
Jack stopped running after a while. He had no idea where he was, but all he cared about was that he was finally out of that prison. He couldn’t stay here for long, though. The people that man was talking about might come to find him, and there are some dangerous creatures in the wilderness.
He took some random turns and wasn’t going in a straight line the whole time, so he had no idea where he came from. Jack turned in a random direction and started walking. While he was walking, he realized that he had a dream that was about what was happening right now. A foreshadowing of sorts. Though, from what he learned about common sense and logic in general, he knew that precognition was a myth.
He walked for a while when he came across another factory-looking building. He studied the building closely and realized that this building was the exact same building that he came out of.
“Oh, come on!” Jack yelled in anger at the sky.
Jack didn’t know where else he could go, but then he had an idea. If people were out looking for him, they wouldn’t think to come back here, so this would be a sufficient hiding spot for now. Jack didn’t waste time exploring the other buildings, he just went to the same door he came out of and went down the stairs to the lower level.
Chapter 8 — Reunited
Bob lost himself in the forest while following Bane’s footprints. Most of them were washed away from yesterday’s rain, while others were made by the people searching for Bane. He found himself back at the facility where the two of them escaped from. Bob groaned in annoyance. All of this was a big mistake. He shouldn’t have let Bane run away, now they’re going to kill him on sight.
Bob had a thought. Yeah, he was technically fired, but no one was here and he still had his keycard. Maybe he could go searching through the facility to see if Bane, by any chance, ended up here again. It was a long shot, but it was worth a try.
Jack sat in the cell that he got pulled out of to escape. It was funny. Earlier he had wanted to leave this place — get as far away from it as possible — but now he had to use the exact same room as a shelter from anyone trying to look for him. He lay in his bed and stared at the ceiling. Suddenly, he heard someone walking down the corridor to his cell. He hid under the desk in his room and waited for the walking to go by. The walking was getting closer and closer. A part of the wall in Jack’s room opened up and a person in a white lab coat walked into the room. He watched as the man walked into the room and looked around.
“Jack?” the man said. He sounded familiar, like the man that helped him escape. “It’s me, Bob. The guy that helped you escape?”
I knew that voice sounded familiar. Jack thought.
“You don’t have to hide from me, I’m not going to hurt you.”
Jack didn’t trust this man that much, but then again, he did help him escape from this room.
He slowly got up from under the desk and tapped the man on the shoulder. The man screamed.
“Oh, geez, sorry. You caught me off guard,” Jack stared at the man. “Why are you here?” Jack asked him. “Well, forgive me for answering a question with another question,” the man continued. “But why are you here? Didn’t you want to escape this place?”
“I did, but I figured no one would look for me here.”
“Oh, really? And how did that turn out?”
“Shut up.”
“Listen, those people will be here any minute. They’re looking for you, and what they’ll do when they find you, well, let’s just say that you’re wanted because people think you’re a weapon. But I know you’re not the kind of person to hurt people, right?”
Jack nodded. The man was correct, he would never hurt someone for no reason.
“I thought so,” the man said. “Right, so we’ll need to get out of here before they come back. You can stay at my place. No one else lives there, and you’ll get free food, too.”
“Tempting,” Jack said. “Alright, I’ll stay at your place.”
“Great!” the man exclaimed. “Alright, let’s get you out of this poor excuse of a home.”
The two of them exited the cell once again and went upstairs and out the door, but what they saw once they got outside made Jack wish he had gone back down.
Chapter 9 — Justice
Dozens of people, all in a line, staring straight at the two of them. They must’ve seen them go into the building. How, why would they come back to look here? Well, there was no way of getting out of this now, was there?
“Didn’t I fire you already? You’re trespassing! Get out of here!” Sam yelled at Bob. “And you,” Sam pointed at Bane. “You’re coming with me.”
Sam started to walk toward Bane when Bob stepped in front of him.
“He’s not going anywhere!” He yelled.
“Oh, really?”
“The things you’re doing to these people aren’t fair. You’re turning them into monsters!”
Bob turned to Bane. “No offense,” he whispered.
“None taken,” Bane whispered back.
“Who cares if a few people are dying? They should be thankful for their new capabilities.”
“Do you think this person, or at least what used to be a person, is thankful for what you’ve done to them? You’re taking innocent human beings and tampering with them for your own entertainment. You’re sick!”
“I am the opposite of sick! I am a hero! And if they aren’t grateful enough to thank me for what I’ve done, then so be it!”
There was a long pause between the two of them.
“... Fine. If it’s really what you want, you can take him,” Sam said.
Both Bane’s and Bob’s eyes lit up.
“But only on one condition.”
“What’s that?” Bob asked Sam.
“He shall never be seen by any other person except us.”
“Fine by me.”
Bob looked at Bane.
“You ready to go?” he asked. Bane nodded.
“Great,” Bob said. “Thank you, sir,” Bob said to Sam. Sam did not reply. Bob started walking toward the exit of the facility. Bane followed him. Bane looked back at Sam and the other people. They had all started walking back into the facility.
“I want everyone back to their posts. Forget this ever happened!” Sam yelled.
The two of them walked to the parking lot of the facility, into Bob’s car, and drove to Bob’s apartment.
Sebastian McFarland & Jerry Gao are sixth-grade students in Lyndi Maxwell’s class at The Plains Intermediate School.
