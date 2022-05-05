The Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center, serving Athens, Meigs, and Perry counties, received funding through a Dale Hileman Legacy Fund grant tor Project RISE, to help fund summer internships.
Project RISE is a program that provides paid internships for high schools students in Athens and Perry counties. Students gain hands-on job experience and improved social and communication skills. The grant will provide stipends for students to overcome barriers to participation, such as transportation or work clothes.
Two other recipients were also recognized. They are: The Ohio Valley Youth Network and Cambridge Main Street. The three organizations received a combined total of $2,300 in funding.
“We are pleased to honor Dale (Hileman) through grants that will continue his legacy and support economic development in eastern Ohio,” Jim Schoch, executive director of EODA said through a release.. “We look forward to seeing the impact that these programs will have in the region.”
