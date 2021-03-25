Qin Ji awarded degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic Mar 25, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAVENPORT, IA – Qin Ji of The Plains, OH graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main campus in Davenport, IA on Feb. 26, 2021. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Degree Davenport Palmer College Of Chiropractic Ia University Oh Chiropractic Doctor Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Madness on Court after OU upsets reigning champs UVA Bobcats ready for shot at Cavaliers Bobcats rally past Cavaliers for NCAA victory Fatal crash reduction effort planned for US-33 All-Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Trending Recipes
