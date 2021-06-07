Athens Food Rescue is honoring Quidel Corporation as its donor of the month for June.
“Quidel just gave us $2,500,” announced AFR Executive Director Teresa Curtiss.
“They are a great company to work for and are dedicated to helping non-profits in the area.”
The generous donation goes a long way toward helping AFR meet its fund raising goal of $5,000. The drive is being held in lieu of the annual Rubber Duck Derby, which is being canceled this year because of COVID-19 safety concerns.
But those concerns have not slowed AFR volunteers who deliver food to people who need it. Every day the volunteers pick up donations from local contributors and drop them off at various locations for distribution or meals.
If you would like to support the efforts of Athens Food Rescue, please consider helping us with a donation. You can do this online via Facebook or send checks to Athens Food Rescue, 11961 Peach Ridge Road, Athens, OH 45701.
You can also donate to Athens Food Rescue by giving directly to The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in our name. Gifts to the Athens Food Rescue Fund are tax deductible and can be made in many ways, including cash, bequests, and life insurance.
